Man attacked, head tonsured on suspicion of being thief

Five persons were arrested onThursday for allegedly assaulting a man after suspecting himto be a thief, and tonsuring his head in suburban Malad,police said.

The assailants also shot a video of the assault anduploaded it on social media, an official said.

The complainant was abducted from Janata Colony inKandivali on Wednesday and taken to Kachpada area in Malad, hetold police.

He was assaulted by at least eight men who also shavedhis head, cut off his moustache and also tore his clothes,he said.

A police source said that the complainant and hisfriend were suspected to have stolen mobile phones from ahouse which led to the incident.

Five of the assailants were arrested and furtherarrests were likely, he said.

