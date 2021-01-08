Left Menu
Sanitation workers to postpone strike by 10 days, claims North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday claimed that members of several sanitation workers unions who had threatened to go on a strike over pending salaries have agreed to postpone their stir by 10 days. Many sanitation workers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were to go on a strike from Thursday, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 00:49 IST
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday claimed that members of several sanitation workers’ unions who had threatened to go on a strike over pending salaries have ''agreed to postpone'' their stir by 10 days. Many sanitation workers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were to go on a strike from Thursday, he said. I had a meeting with leaders of their several unions and they agreed to ''postpone'' their strike by 10 days, Prakash said. Meanwhile, a group of employees, including sanitation workers, nurses, tried to hold a protest march over the non-payment of salary in the Civil Lines area. They were stopped midway, police said. Later in a statement, Prakash said the unions of sanitation workers have given their support to them and claimed that they will protest in front of the CM’s house, seeking release of ''funds due to the corporations''.

Prakash alleged that by holding manual sweeping as a factor for pollution in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has made an ''irresponsible statement'' which ''belittles efforts of sanitation workers''.

The Delhi government should apologise to the sanitation workers, he said.

