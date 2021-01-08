Left Menu
U.S. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler supports immediate impeachment of Trump

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 05:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 05:03 IST
President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office "immediately," House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement on Thursday.

"I am once again urging that the president be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor," Nadler said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

