U.S. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler supports immediate impeachment of Trump | Washington DC | 08-01-2021
President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office "immediately," House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement on Thursday.
"I am once again urging that the president be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor," Nadler said.
