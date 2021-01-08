Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin falls 5% to $37,507 on Bitstamp exchange

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:15 IST
Bitcoin falls 5% to $37,507 on Bitstamp exchange

Bitcoin fell more than 5% on Friday, a day after topping $40,000 for the first time.

The world's most popular digital currency fell as low as $36,750 on Bitstamp exchange, after reaching an all-time high of $40,402.46 in the previous session.

Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum sank more than 10% to as low as $1,087.

Also Read: Bitcoin crosses USD 40K mark, doubling in less than a month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to pay $2.5 bln to settle U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co will pay more than 2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. Th...

Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media

Japan summoned South Koreas ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former comfort women, Japanese media said.The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japans 19...

Tommy Paul and Sam Querrey win openers at Delray Beach

Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high N...

Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump

Mexicos president on Thursday condemned the decision by social media platforms to block the accounts of US President Donald Trump.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the same time declined to condemn the assault by Trump supporters on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021