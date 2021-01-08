Maha: Two held for stealing diesel from parked vehicles

Two persons were arrested forallegedly stealing diesel from parked vehicles inMaharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the tehsil police on Thursday laida trap at Duelgaon Road to nab the Ramesh Dagduba Magre (38),a resident Rammurti village and Santosh Shivsingh Jonwal (26),a resident of Sawargaon Hadap, assistant police inspectorSambhaji Wadate said.

On seeing the police, the duo escaped the scene andwere eventually caught after a four-hour chase, the officialsaid.

The accused would target parked vehicles and stealfuel using duplicate keys, he said, adding that the policehave recovered 140 litres of stolen diesel and impounded threecars that were used in the theft.

A case has been registered under relevant sections ofthe IPC against the accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)