Iran's Khamenei: Tehran not in rush for U.S. to rejoin 2015 nuclear deal

Iran's Khamenei: Tehran not in rush for U.S. to rejoin 2015 nuclear dealReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:03 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that his country is not in a hurry for the United States to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, but he insisted that the sanctions must be lifted immediately.
"We are not insisting nor in a hurry for the U.S. to return to the deal," Khamenei said in live televised remarks.
"But what is logical is our demand, is the lifting of the sanctions," he added.
