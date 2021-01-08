Iran Guards unveils underground missile base in the Gulf - state media

Iran Guards unveils underground missile base in the Gulf - state mediaReuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:55 IST
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on Friday unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location, Iranian state media reported on Friday, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the United States.
"The base is one of the several bases housing the Guards' Navy's strategic missiles," state media quoted head of the Guards Major General Hossein Salami as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
