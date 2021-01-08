Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman alleges husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:38 IST
Woman alleges husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone

A Muslim woman has alleged that her husband, who is presently in Qatar, has given her triple talaq over phone, police said on Friday.

Nazish Begum, who married Qutubdin Usmani on February 8, 2018, complained on Thursday that her husband divorced her by uttering ''talaq'' thrice over the phone, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

The mahila thana has been directed to conduct a probe and take necessary action in this connection , the ASP said.

Nazish Begum told reporters that her husband left for Qatar after three months of marriage following which she started getting harassed at her in-laws' house.

When she complained about a close relative making advances towards her, Usmani threatened her. Nazish Begum said that she was thrown out of the house on December 28, 2020 and she returned to her parents' home in Sikriya Kala village under Gadwar police station area here.

When she apprised her husband on the phone about what had transpired with her, he gave her triple talaq and said that he had nothing to do with her anymore, she said, adding that she has sought justice from the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Avian flu: Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds to be culled in Haryana’s Panchkula

Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryanas Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu, Agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Friday.Five poultry samples of Siddh...

French ski resorts reopening hinges on COVID situation by Jan. 20 - Minister

The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.The governments decision on Jan. 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic, French junio...

CB-CID to probe into toxic liquid served to Pondy Collector

The CB-CID police here would prove into the case of an alleged supply of a water bottle with colorless toxic liquid to the Puducherry Collector PurvaGarg, Territorial DGP B Srivastava said on Friday.As soon as Garg found the bottle containi...

TN govt deserves highest appreciation, says Harsh Vardhan after reviewing COVID vaccination dry run

During his visit to Tamil Nadu to review the COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government and the state health department deserve the highest a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021