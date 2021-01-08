Maha: Excise dept seizes liquor worth Rs 30 lakh; one held

The state excise department'sKonkan division on Friday arrested recovered liquor worth Rs30 lakh, which was being transported illegally throughMaharashtra to another state, an official said.

A team from the flying squad spotted a tempo near ahotel at Kasara on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in the early hours ofthe day, state excise inspector Anand Kamble said.

On searching the tempo, they found the liquor stockconcealed under bags of nylon ropes, the official said.

The stock, worth Rs 30 lakh, was for sale only inDadra and Nagar Haveli and it had been brought to Maharashtraillegally, he said.

Officials arrested tempo driver Rajesh KumarPandharilal Yadav (35), he said, adding that a probe isunderway to find the source of the liquor and where it wasbeing transported.

