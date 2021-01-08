Three 'cow slaughterers' held after gunfight in Greater Noida

Three suspected cow slaughterers were arrested in Greater Noida early on Friday, following a gunfight with police in which two suspects got injured, officials said.

Four other suspects managed to escape during the gunfight that took place near Maicha village under Dadri police station limits, they said.

The local police were patrolling the area last night. Recently, they had found cattle carcasses strewn at a crematorium, so the vigilance had been raised in the area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

''Some suspected cow slaughterers were roaming in the area last night with the same objective. They were stopped by the police party for inquiry but the suspects opened fire on the policemen and fled,'' he said.

''An exchange of gunfire broke out in which two men got hit on their legs while one was nabbed, and some managed to flee in the darkness,'' he added.

Those held have been identified as Shah Alam and Gaffar, both hailing from nearby district Hapur, and Javed, a native of Faridabad in Haryana, the official said.

Those injured in the encounter have been sent to hospital for treatment, Pandey said, adding that three country-made pistols along with some ammunition have been seized from the accused persons.

The police said four of the accused had managed to flee after the gunfight have been identified and a combing operation launched to arrest them.

Additional DCP Pandey said the initial probe has revealed that the accused persons have previously been involved in illegal cow slaughtering cases and were planning a similar act on Thursday night also.

''Action would be ensured against these persons under the Gangster's Act also,'' he added.

