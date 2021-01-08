Teen abducted, murdered in Bengal's Malda

A 14-year-old boy has beenallegedly abducted and murdered in West Bengal's Maldadistrict, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Paranpur in Pukhuria policestation area, an officer said.

As per the FIR lodged by the deceased's parents, theyreceived a letter near their house on Thursday evening, sayingtheir son has been kidnapped, he said.

After two hours of frantic search, the boy's parentsand neighbours found his body inside an abandoned house neartheir residence, the officer said.

Based on the police complaint, one of the boy'sclassmates and his family members, and another girl from theneighbourhood have been taken into custody for questioning, hesaid.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination andfurther investigation is underway, the officer added.

