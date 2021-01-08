Left Menu
Man gets 20 years RI for kidnap, rape of girl

PTI | Erode | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Erode (TN), Jan 8 (PTI): A man was on Thursday sentencedto 20 years RI by the Mahila Court here for kidnapping andraping a minor girl in 2018.

The convict had befriended the 15-year-old girl througha woman running a beauty parlour here and later kidnapped theminor to Chittoor with the help of the woman by saying hewanted to marry the teen.

Later, he raped her.

On coming to know of the incident, the girls parentslodged a complaint and the man was arrested.

The police had registered a case also against the womanrunning the parlour and she was awarded three years RI forhelping the man, known to her, kidnap and rape of the girl.

Mahila Court judge Malathy handed out the sentence.

