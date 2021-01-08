Left Menu
Hables-e-commerce fraud: Two arrested by J-K Crime Branch

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two people from Poonch and Jammu districts in connection with the Hables-e-commerce multi-crore fraud case, officials said.The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed by a non-banking financial company in the name and style of Hables-e-Commerce Private Limited run by six accused people who swindled the hard-earned money from gullible people in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri after inducement on the pretext of providing them different products with huge interest, they said.

08-01-2021
Hables-e-commerce fraud: Two arrested by J-K Crime Branch
Representative Image

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two people from Poonch and Jammu districts in connection with the 'Hables-e-commerce' multi-crore fraud case, officials said.

The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed by a non-banking financial company in the name and style of 'Hables-e-Commerce Private Limited' run by six accused people who swindled the hard-earned money from gullible people in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri after inducement on the pretext of providing them different products with huge interest, they said. A case was registered in 2019 in Jammu wing of the Crime Branch in this connection.

Ali Mohd and Mohd Sayeed Khan of Dhakki Behra in Mendhar tehsil were arrested following multiple raids in Poonch and Jammu districts, they said.

Both the accused are involved in swindling money worth crores of rupees from gullible people by acting as prime agents of the above said e-commerce company on the pretext of doubling the money in a short period of time, officials said.

"Ali Mohd was arrested from Bakshi Nagar area in Jammu. He had been evading arrest for long by changing his locations. He had also fled to Saudi Arabia after his name surfaced in the multi-crore fraud," an official said.

"The other accused, Mohd Sayeed Khan, was arrested from his residence in Mendhar (Poonch). In a bid to evade arrest, he attacked the police team. In this regard, a criminal case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Mendhar Police Station," he said.

The officials said Khan is also accused of encroaching upon the house of one Mohammed Aziz of Chhugan tehsil in Poonch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

