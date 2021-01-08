Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. rights office says Trump should disavow 'very dangerous' language

Her comments follows U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet's call late on Thursday for a thorough investigation into the events in Washington which left five people dead. Shamdasani also expressed concern about the display of symbols of "white supremacy" outside the Capitol such as the Confederate flag, anti-Semitic symbols and a noose.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:32 IST
U.N. rights office says Trump should disavow 'very dangerous' language
Representative image

The U.N. rights office said on Friday that President Donald Trump should disavow "very dangerous" language he and other political leaders have used about the U.S. election result and the storming of the Capitol in Washington this week. "We are deeply troubled by the incitement to violence and hatred by political leaders and we are calling on the President of the United States and other political leaders to disavow, openly disavow, false and dangerous narratives that are being spread...," U.N. Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in response to a question about Trump's personal responsibility for events at the Capitol.

"This kind of inciteful language can be very dangerous," she told an online briefing. Her comments follows U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet's call late on Thursday for a thorough investigation into the events in Washington which left five people dead.

Shamdasani also expressed concern about the display of symbols of "white supremacy" outside the Capitol such as the Confederate flag, anti-Semitic symbols and a noose. "We condemn this display of overtly racist symbols."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Freezing Madrid braces for heaviest snowfall in decades

Spains capital Madrid and much of the neighbouring region of Castilla-La Mancha were on high alert on Friday for what meteorologists expect to be the heaviest snowfall in decades, brought by the Storm Philomena. Such events are rare in the ...

Malaysia PM to announce new COVID-19 measures as deaths hit daily record

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will announce new measures next week to curb a surge in coronavirus cases, a senior minister said on Friday, as the country reported its highest daily number of deaths linked to the epidemic. The So...

India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar

Union environment ministerPrakash Javadekar asserted on Friday that India is the onlycountry to keep its commitments on climate action, despiteaccounting for only six to seven per cent of total carbonemissions in the world.Speaking at a web...

Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 KL-VIRUS-SURGE Keralas spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance, civic polls, says Minister By Rohit Thayyil Thiruvananthapuram After managing to flatten theCovid-19 curve within months of reporting the countrys firstcoronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021