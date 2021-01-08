Ukd HC seeks govt on plea against prosecuting IIT-R officials

The Uttarakhand High Court has sought the state’s government stand on a plea challenging a magisterial court order to prosecute three IIT-Roorkee’s officials, including its director, for allegedly embezzling over Rs one crore of the premier institute’s fund.

While seeking the government’s stand within three weeks, a bench of Justice Rameshchandra Khulbe also asked the state police not to fle any FIR against the three IIT’s officials -- Director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Dean Manish Shrikhande and Assistant Registrar Jeetendra Dimri – for time being.

Roorkee’s additional chief judicial magistrate had earlier ordered lodging of an FIR against the three IIT’s officials on a plea by a retired employee of the institute, accusing the trio of having embezzled Rs 1.05 crore from institute’s exchequer.

Former IT-Roorkee employee Manpal Sharma, also an office-bearer of the institute’s employees union, had moved the ACJM’s court accusing the three IIT officials of having misappropriated the fund.

It was against this order of the ACJM that the three IIT officials had approached to the high court.

During the hearing of the case, the petitioners' advocate Vipul Sharma argued that the allegations against his clients are baseless, unproven and without any evidence and have been made to tarnish the image of the prestigious institution.

He also argued that an FIR has already been filed on the alleged embezzlement of the fund and unless new facts come to the light and the involvement of new people surfaces, no legal purpose would be served by filing multiple FIRs over the same allegation.

