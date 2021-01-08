Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukd HC seeks govt on plea against prosecuting IIT-R officials

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:56 IST
Ukd HC seeks govt on plea against prosecuting IIT-R officials

The Uttarakhand High Court has sought the state’s government stand on a plea challenging a magisterial court order to prosecute three IIT-Roorkee’s officials, including its director, for allegedly embezzling over Rs one crore of the premier institute’s fund.

While seeking the government’s stand within three weeks, a bench of Justice Rameshchandra Khulbe also asked the state police not to fle any FIR against the three IIT’s officials -- Director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Dean Manish Shrikhande and Assistant Registrar Jeetendra Dimri – for time being.

Roorkee’s additional chief judicial magistrate had earlier ordered lodging of an FIR against the three IIT’s officials on a plea by a retired employee of the institute, accusing the trio of having embezzled Rs 1.05 crore from institute’s exchequer.

Former IT-Roorkee employee Manpal Sharma, also an office-bearer of the institute’s employees union, had moved the ACJM’s court accusing the three IIT officials of having misappropriated the fund.

It was against this order of the ACJM that the three IIT officials had approached to the high court.

During the hearing of the case, the petitioners' advocate Vipul Sharma argued that the allegations against his clients are baseless, unproven and without any evidence and have been made to tarnish the image of the prestigious institution.

He also argued that an FIR has already been filed on the alleged embezzlement of the fund and unless new facts come to the light and the involvement of new people surfaces, no legal purpose would be served by filing multiple FIRs over the same allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday. During the year, officials from the series will discuss ways of ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq scaled new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in a labor market recovery. The U.S. governments employment repor...

Govt wants to tire out farmers, no solution except repeal of farm laws: Cong

On a day the eighth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders ended inconclusively, the Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to tire out the agitating farmers and stressed that repealing the three farm laws was the...

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped as much as 5.6 on Friday, pushing the electric-car makers market capitalization to more than 800 billion for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.Teslas stratospheric rally has helped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021