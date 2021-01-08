EU Commissioner Breton says digital tax agreement will be reached

EU Commissioner Breton says digital tax agreement will be reachedReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:07 IST
An agreement on digital tax will be reached at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, including with the United States, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.
"I'm sure we’ll find an agreement and I am sure we will find an agreement with our U.S. friends", Breton told an online conference.
"At the end of the day we are all in the same boat", he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cuba to allow fewer flights from United States and some other countries
United States facing four historic crises at once, says Joe Biden
Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States
UN rights expert urges United States to remove sanctions hindering rebuilding in Syria
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States