EU Commissioner Breton says digital tax agreement will be reached

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:07 IST
An agreement on digital tax will be reached at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, including with the United States, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

"I'm sure we’ll find an agreement and I am sure we will find an agreement with our U.S. friends", Breton told an online conference.

"At the end of the day we are all in the same boat", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

