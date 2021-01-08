Left Menu
Second COVID-19 vaccination mock drill held successfully in Rajasthan

The second COVID-19 vaccination mock drill of COVID-19 was successfully organised in Rajasthan on Friday, informed Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The second COVID-19 vaccination mock drill of COVID-19 was successfully organised in Rajasthan on Friday, informed Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma. A mock drill of COVID-19 vaccination of 2550 health personnel was done by setting up 102 vaccine centres in all the districts in the state.

Dr Sharma said that this was the second dry run of corona vaccination and prior to this a mock drill was conducted for a total of 424 corona warriors by organising a dry run in the state at 18 centres in 7 districts on January 2. During both of these dry runs, vaccination management was done taking all precautions and by following the scientific protocol, he said. "A mock drill of vaccination was conducted by making three categories of vaccine centres in each district. A total of 102 vaccine centres were made in Medical Colleges and District Hospitals in the first category; CHCs, PHCs and Urban Dispensaries in the second category and the private medical institutions in the third category. A target of a total 25 vaccinations was fixed at each vaccination centre," the Minister informed.

Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan inspected the dry run activities by going to the vaccine centres in Jaipur and in all the districts, joint director medical, CMHO, RCHO and other district officers under the leadership of district collector monitored the COVID-19 vaccination activities and gave necessary directions. Dr Sharma said that beneficiary was sent to the vaccination room after certifying on COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) software, where the vaccinator officer completed the vaccination process (demo) and made entry on COVIN software about administering vaccine to the beneficiary.

The beneficiary was kept in the monitoring room for 30 minutes under the observation of the vaccination officer, he said, adding that the process of dry run, the time taken to vaccinate a beneficiary and in making entry on COVIN software was assessed and the process of running the software was checked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

