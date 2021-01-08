Left Menu
Development News Edition

JICA to give Rs 2,000 cr to India for COVID-19 crisis response support

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:34 IST
JICA to give Rs 2,000 cr to India for COVID-19 crisis response support

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed an agreement with India to provide an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of 30,000 million Japanese Yen (about Rs 2,069 crore) for 'The COVID-19 Crisis Response Support Loan for Social Protection'.

The objective of the project is to contain COVID-19 and mitigate adverse socioeconomic impacts in India, JICA said in a statement.

This will be done by extending budget support to the government implementing emergency response programmes and policy reforms for social protection as countermeasures against the COVID-19, thereby contributing to promoting the social and economic stabilisation and development efforts of India, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA India said the outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the underprivileged and vulnerable societies in India. JICA aims to support India in its response to COVID-19 pandemic, by accelerating economic support to the government. ''The project aims at supporting the government in its endeavour of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to empower these disadvantaged groups, whose lives have been hampered with the occurrence of the pandemic. Besides this project, JICA has extended an ODA loan of 'COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support' for strengthen the public healthcare system under the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY),'' he said. The release further said the project aims to strengthen the capability of state and national governments in India to provide coordinated and adequate social protection to the poor and vulnerable from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and from its future crisis. The loan aligns with loans provided by other multilateral and bilateral donor agencies such as World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW). DEA is the executing agency of the project.

JICA aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation, as a sole Japanese governmental agency in charge of ODA implementation. It is the world's largest bilateral donor agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel's India output grows 3 pc in Oct-Dec, sales decline 4 pc

Tata Steel on Friday said its total output from India operations rose 3 per cent to 4.60 million tonnes MT during October-December quarter of the current financial year.The output from companys operations in India was at 4.47 MT in the year...

MP: Two missing as boat capsizes in Narmada river

Two persons, including awoman, went missing after a boat capsized in Narmada river inMadhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon, police said.The boat, carrying 11 persons, hit the pillar of abridge over the river and capsized at the spot between Kh...

Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday. During the year, officials from the series will discuss ways of ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq scaled new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in a labor market recovery. The U.S. governments employment repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021