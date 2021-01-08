Maharashtra: Two dead, 65 injured as tempo falls into gorge

Two persons died and 65 otherswere injured after a speeding tempo (mini truck) fell into agorge near Poladpur in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Fridayevening, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kudpan when the victimswere returning in the tempo after attending a wedding atSatara Kondushi.

The driver lost cotrol and the vehicle fell down250 feet into the gorge, the official said.

Police have recovered two dead bodies so far and theinjured have been sent to government hospital at Poladpur, hesaid.

