No bird flu case in Karnaktaka, officials asked to remain on alert: Minister

There was no case of bird flu(H5N8) in Karnataka and officials have been asked to maintainutmost caution and alertness, state Animal Husbandry MinisterPrabhu Chauhan on Friday said.

The state is already on alert after bird flu was reportedin two districts of neighbouring Kerala.

The Minister, who held a high-level meeting of seniorofficials of various departments concerned, instructed that ameeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners be heldin all districts to keep a vigil and take all precautionarymeasures against the bird flu, his office said in a release.

Transportation of poultry and its products from Keralainto the state had been completely prohibited, he said.

People without any fear can consume meat and eggs, hesaid, adding there was no bar on arrival of poultry productsfrom other states.

Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha andKottayam districts in Kerala, prompting officials to cullbirds, including ducks and chicken there.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts sharing border withKerala have been directed to take preventive measures byholding district level diseases control committee meetings.

Chauhan said directions have also been given to haveproper coordination between forest, urban and ruraldevelopment and police departments.

Forest officials have been directed to be vigilant aboutsymptoms of flu or unnatural death of birds in DakshinaKannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts borderingKerala, he said.

The Minister also said officials have been asked tomaintain utmost care at poultry areas, especially birdsanctuaries and water bodies.

