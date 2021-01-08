Pelosi says laptop was stolen from her office during storming of Capitol

Pelosi says laptop was stolen from her office during storming of CapitolReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:50 IST
A Congressional aide to House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a laptop was stolen from her office during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
