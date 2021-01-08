Dry run for vaccination conducted in Mumbai

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccinationwas held at three locations in Mumbai on Friday, a civicofficial said.

The rehearsal for mass inoculation was conducted atthe civic-run R N Cooper Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital andalso at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Center.

''The dry run was successful,'' said Dr Rajesh Dere,dean of the Jumbo COVID-19 facility.

No major issues cropped up during the exercise,an official said, adding that it was found that it takes about40- 45 minutes for a person to complete the entire process,including counseling, registration and actual vaccination.

After the vaccine shot is administered, the personwill be asked to stay in observation room for at least 20minutes.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was present at BKC JumboCOVID-19 center during the dry run.

Emergency rooms are also kept ready at the facilitywhere a person can be admitted immediately if there is anyhealth issue after vaccination, she said.

