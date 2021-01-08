CBI files supplementary chargesheet against four former Haryana Police officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet under section 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with sections 166A, 167, 330, 506 of IPC against four then officials of Haryana police including ACP, Inspector, SI etc in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI cases, Panchkula (Haryana) in an on-going investigation of a case. CBI had registered the instant case on September 22, 2017 on the request of Haryana Government and further notification from Government of India and taken over the investigation of the said case, earlier registered on September 8, 2017 at Bhondsi Police Station, Gurugram related to the murder of a 7-year-old boy, a student of Class 2 at a private school, Sohna Road, Gurugram on September 8, 2017.

After investigation based on scientific evidence including inspection of the scene of crime, forensic examination, minute analysis of CCTV footage, analysis of various call records, circumstantial evidence and examination of several persons, CBI apprehended a student of senior class of said school on September 7, 2017. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a child in conflict with law, a student of senior class at a private school, Sohna Road, Gurugram on February 5, 2018.

It was revealed during the CBI investigation that the conductor earlier arrested by Gurugram Police was not involved in this murder case. Further investigation of the case is continuing. (ANI)

