Dzukou blaze under control but operations to continue: Officer

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:52 IST
The fire on the Dzukou range isunder total control but all operations will continue, aNagaland forest officer said on Friday.

No active fire was noticed after over 10 days ofoperations. Smoke seen arising at three locations were quicklydoused during the day, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO)Rajkumar M said.

Fire on the range has been raging since December 29.

''The situation is totally under control but operationswill continue,'' he said.

Around 300 personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards,police and volunteers of the Southern Angami YouthOrganisation (SAYO) and four Indian Air Force (IAF)helicopters are engaged in the firefight, Rajkumar said.

''Both ground and air teams are constantly monitoringthe situation as we don't want to take any chance,'' he said.

The IAF choppers will continue dropping essentialsupplies for the ground teams at the base camp, conductingaerial surveys and undertaking Bambi bucket operations, theDFO said.

