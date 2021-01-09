Mumbai: 2 men held for motorcycle stunts

Mumbai: 2 men held for motorcycle stuntsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:03 IST
Two men were held from Vikhroliarea of Mumbai after a video of their motorcycle stunts wentviral on social media, police said on Friday.
The two, in their 20s, were charged with rash drivingunder IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, a Parksite policestation official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
