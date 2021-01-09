Widow gangraped in Jharkhand, steel glass inserted inside private parts

A 50-year-old widowwas allegedly gangraped by three youths in Jharkhand's Chatradistrict and a steel glass was inserted inside her privateparts, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kobna village in Hunterganjpolice station area late on Thursday night, Superintendent ofPolice Rishabh Jha said.

As per the FIR, the three youths, who are fromneighbouring areas, barged into the widow's house, who livedalone, and gangraped her, he said.

Two accused persons have been arrested and a manhunthas been launched to nab the third man, the officer said.

The survivor has been admitted to Hunterganj CommunityHealth Centre and her condition is critical, theestablishment's medical officer-in-charge Dr Ved Prakash said.

PTI IKDACD ACD

