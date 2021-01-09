Colorado grand jury probe opened in Elijah McClain's fatal police encounter

Colorado's attorney general on Friday convened a grand jury probe into the death of Elijah McClain, a young unarmed black man placed in a chokehold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine while under arrest.

McClain, 23, was walking on a street alone in the Denver suburb of Aurora in August 2019 when he was stopped by three police officers based on a report that he was "being suspicious," triggering the fatal encounter.

