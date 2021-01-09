Colorado grand jury probe opened in Elijah McClain's fatal police encounter

Colorado grand jury probe opened in Elijah McClain's fatal police encounterReuters | Denver | Updated: 09-01-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 01:27 IST
Colorado's attorney general on Friday convened a grand jury probe into the death of Elijah McClain, a young unarmed black man placed in a chokehold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine while under arrest.
McClain, 23, was walking on a street alone in the Denver suburb of Aurora in August 2019 when he was stopped by three police officers based on a report that he was "being suspicious," triggering the fatal encounter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denver
- Aurora
- Colorado
- Elijah McClain