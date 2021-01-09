Left Menu
Pak violates ceasefire along LoC and IB in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:26 IST
Pak violates ceasefire along LoC and IB in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Rajouri and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

There was, however, no report of damage on the Indian side, the officials said.

''At about 12.30 pm (Saturday), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Indian Army retaliates befittingly,'' a defence spokesperson said.

The officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani Rangers fired on forward posts and villages along the IB in Gurnam border outpost area in Hira Nagar sector of Kathua district, they said.

The firing from the Pakistan side started around 11 pm on Friday and continued till 12.30 am on Saturday, the officials said.

