HP Police constable dies after car falls into gorge

A police constable died on the spot after his car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Saturday, police said. The car in which Mandis Pandoh-based 3rd India Reserve Batallion constable Ved Raj was travelling fell near government high school Shat Jari, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

