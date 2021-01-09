HP Police constable dies after car falls into gorge
A police constable died on the spot after his car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Saturday, police said. The car in which Mandis Pandoh-based 3rd India Reserve Batallion constable Ved Raj was travelling fell near government high school Shat Jari, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:12 IST
A police constable died on the spot after his car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police said. The car in which Mandi's Pandoh-based 3rd India Reserve Batallion constable Ved Raj was travelling fell near government high school Shat Jari, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The body has been shifted to Zonal Hospital Kullu for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
