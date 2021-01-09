Left Menu
Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier who transgressed across LAC in Ladakh, second such incident in 3 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:39 IST
In a second such incident in nearly three months, a Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday morning after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), official sources said on Saturday.

The capture of the soldier comes amid a massive deployment of troops by the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) in eastern Ladakh in view of the tense border standoff that erupted following a clash between the two sides in the Pangong lake area in early May.

The PLA soldier had transgressed into the Indian side of the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in the area, the sources said.

The Chinese soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and the circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated, they added.

''The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops,'' said a source.

Indian troops had captured Corporal Wang Ya Long of the PLA on October 19 last year after he ''strayed'' across the LAC in the Demchok sector of Ladakh.

The corporal was handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh following laid down protocols.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

Last month, India and China had held another round of diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs.

The eighth and last round of military talks between the two sides had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points.

India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides had announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

This round was held with a specific agenda of exploring ways to implement a five-point agreement reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) conclave.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

