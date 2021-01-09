Patna STF arrest 4 in bank loot case, seize Rs 16 lakh

Patna unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested four accused on Friday in connection with a bank loot case in the Sakra area of Muzaffarpur.

According to the police, more than Rs 16 lakh in cash and arms were recovered from the accused. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

