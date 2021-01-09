Country-made firearms recovered from car in Mumbai; two held

The Mumbai police have arrestedtwo persons for alleged possession of country-made firearms inthe western suburb of Borivali, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about sale of firearms, the crimebranch's unit 11 intercepted a car on Jaywant Sawant road onFriday night, an official said.

On searching the vehicle, the police team found fourcountry-made pistols and 10 rounds, the official said.

The police have arrested the two occupants of the car,both residents of Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, he said,adding that the duo has been sent to police custody tillJanuary 14.

