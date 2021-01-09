Foreign liquor worth Rs 50 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Bihar

Excise officials onSaturday seized 500 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor(IMFL) and arrested one person in Bihar's Muzaffarpurdistrict.

Acting on a tip-off, an Excise team intercepted atruck at Pirauchha village in Gaighat police station area andseized foreign liquor worth Rs 50 lakh from it and arrestedthe driver, Excise Superintendent Sanjay Rai said.

The liquor cartons, bearing manufacturing stamp ofArunachal Pradesh, were hidden under the hay, he said.

Manufacture, storage, transportation, sale andconsumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016.

