2 NSCN cadres held in Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces apprehended twocadres of different factions of the National Socialist Councilof Nagaland (NSCN) from Longding district of Arunachal Pradeshand recovered arms and ammunition from their possession,police said on Saturday.

Following intelligence inputs, personnel of theLonding district police and the Assam Rifles launched a jointoperation on Friday evening and apprehended them.

Two Chinese made .32mm pistols with live rounds, onesmartphone and a mobile SIM card were seized from theirpossession, police said.

While one of them belonged to the NSCN(IM), the otherwas a member of the NSCN(Unification).

They were involved in running extortion rackets inLongding district, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)