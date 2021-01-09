Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida man photographed carrying Speaker's lectern in Capitol riot arrested by federal marshal

A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:17 IST
Florida man photographed carrying Speaker's lectern in Capitol riot arrested by federal marshal

A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records. Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said.

Johnson, 36, was quickly identified on social media and was identified by the Bradenton Herald as being from Parrish, a community about 25 miles (40 km) south of Tampa. Five people died in the riot on Wednesday, including a Capitol hill police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...

Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws.Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021