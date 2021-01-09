Army officer who went missing during training exercise still untraceable: Police

An Army captain who had gone missing after he jumped into a lake here as part of a training exercise remained untraceable, police said on Saturday.

Captain Ankit Gupta (28) of 10 Para (Special Forces), the Army’s specialised unit for desert warfare, had jumped into Kalyana Lake from a helicopter on Thursday as part of the training exercise but could not come up with other trainees, police had said, fearing that he might have drowned.

ACP Neeraj Sharma said the search will now resume on Sunday morning as the officer remained untraceable. According to members of search teams, as he has not yet been traced despite aggressive efforts, chances of finding him alive seem quite bleak. On Saturday, special team of Navy commandos had joined the search operation. Teams of the NDRF, SDRF and the Army have been constantly searching for him. Meanwhile, the officer’s family members arrived in Jodhpur. Hailing from Gurgaon, Captain Gupta had married barely a month ago and had returned to complete his special training, according to sources.

