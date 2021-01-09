Suriname President proposes visa-free movement of people between India and his country

President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Saturday pitched for free movement of people between India and his country as he favoured greater bilateral trade and cultural ties. In an address at the virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations, the Indian-origin president expressed readiness to take the first step to end visa permits for visitors from India to Suriname.

''Suriname is prepared to take the first step in doing so by ending visa permits for visitors from India to Suriname,'' he said.

Santokhi said there is scope to expand cooperation in areas of business, trade and tourism.

Elaborating on historical links between the two countries, the president said the Suriname diaspora is part of India's soft power and India is also part of Suriname's soft power.

Large numbers of Indian workers were taken to Suriname to work as indentured labourers in the 19th century.

He said Suriname and India have historical connections going back 148 years, which has shaped the lives of many who travelled from India. ''I also feel pride in being of Indian heritage, a heritage and culture which was passed on by my parents and grandparents, who 148 years ago, started this adventurous journey from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and sailed from Kolkata in search of their dreams for a better life in Suriname,'' he said.

Santokhi was the Chief Guest at the 16th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas conclave.

He also proposed creation of a special diaspora committee to identify opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated to recognise the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards growth and development of India. January 9 was chosen for the PBD as it was on this day in 1915 Mahatma Gandhi, the 'greatest Pravasi', returned to India from South Africa and led its freedom struggle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)