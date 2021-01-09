IAF chief visited Vijaynagar advanced landing ground in easternmost part of Arunachal on Jan 7

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the Vijaynagar advanced landing ground (ALG) in the easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh earlier this week, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The trip to Vijaynagar ALG on Thursday as part of his three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command.

During this trip, he reviewed the operational preparedness of the IAF units deployed in various locations under this command.

''On 07 Jan 21, CAS visited Vijaynagar ALG in the easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh,'' the IAF said on Twitter.

''He was delighted to interact with young students of NC Public School -- the only educational facility in this remote border area,'' the Indian Air Force (IAF) added on Twitter.

Spirit displayed by these children, as also the resilience shown by local residents from settlements around the ALG, was truly remarkable, it noted.

In the Northeast, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have borders with China.

India and China are locked in an eight-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the standoff. However, no breakthrough has been achieved.

