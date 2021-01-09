Left Menu
Jeweller shot dead in UP

Two criminals riding a motorcycle fired on Ahmed and hit Mustaquim with a countrymade pistol and looted jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from them.The brothers were rushed to the district hospital, where Ahmed succumbed to his injuries.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:43 IST
A jeweller was shot dead and his brother injured by unidentified criminals who looted jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from them in the Patti police station area of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The criminals targeted the brothers when they were returning home after closing their shop.

Patti police station SHO Narendra Singh said the deceased has been identified as Ahmed (30). His brother Mustaquim was injured. Two criminals riding a motorcycle fired on Ahmed and hit Mustaquim with a countrymade pistol and looted jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from them.

The brothers were rushed to the district hospital, where Ahmed succumbed to his injuries.

