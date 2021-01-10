Left Menu
Delhi: EDMC says awarded 'ODF+' certification by Quality Council of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 00:38 IST
Delhi: EDMC says awarded 'ODF+' certification by Quality Council of India
In a statement, the EDMC said it has 58 community toilets, 26 public toilets, and 240 standalone urinals under its jurisdiction. Image Credit: Flickr

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday said it has been certified as 'Open Defecation Free+' by the Quality Council of India.

In a statement, the EDMC said it has 58 community toilets, 26 public toilets, and 240 standalone urinals under its jurisdiction.

''The Quality Council of India (QCI) has certified East Delhi Municipal Corporation as 'Open Defecation Free+' in its third party inspection,'' the statement said.

A city or ward is declared ODF+ if not a single person is found defecating or urinating in the open at any point in a day and all community and public toilets are functional and well maintained.

''QCI conducted surveys between December 12-14 last year at 44 different sensitive places in the areas of East Delhi Municipal Corporation,'' the EDMC said.

During the inspection, the QCI found toilets and urinals in ''very good and excellent conditions and open defecation free'', it said.

The toilets and urinals which were surveyed were located in slums and commercial areas, it said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said the corporation is making all-out efforts to improve cleanliness in its area which has shown positive results.

He also appealed to the citizens to maintain cleanliness and cooperate with the EDMC in its cleanliness drive.

