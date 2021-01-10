Maha: Woman found dead in pvt office, murder case registered

A 57-year-old womanhas beenfound dead in the office of a private company where she workedin Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The woman, who worked as a secretary at the investmentcompany in Palghar town, did not return home after workonSaturday, following which her family members tried calling onher phone.

After failing to get any response, they called a womanshopkeeper of an outlet located opposite the company's officeto find out if she was still working.

When the shopkeeper went to the firm's office, shefound the woman lying dead in a pool of blood and alerted herfamily and police, Palghar police station's senior inspectorDashrath Patil said.

The body had some injuries, the official said.

The killer and the motive behind the crime were yet tobe found out, he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section302 (murder) and a probe into it was underway, he said.

