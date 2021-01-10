India's COVID-19 fatality rate drops to 1.44 pc

Left Menu
India's coronavirus fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent on Sunday after less than 300 new deaths are being recorded in the country since the last 16 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's coronavirus fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent on Sunday after less than 300 new deaths are being recorded in the country since the last 16 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The present coronavirus active caseload of 2,23,335 consists of just 2.14 per cent of India's total positive cases. The number of active cases per million population in India is 162 whereas countries like Brazil, Russia, Germany, Italy, the UK and the USA have much higher active caseload per million population.

18,645 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, ten states and union territories have contributed 82.25 per cent of the fresh infections. Kerala reported 5,528 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,581 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 1,014 daily cases yesterday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the overall cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases. 73.63 per cent of the 201 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from seven States and UTs.

Maharashtra reported a maximum number of deaths (57). Kerala also saw a figure fatality count of 22 followed by 20 in West Bengal. The death toll climbed to 1,50,999. 79.12 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs. Kerala saw 5,424 persons recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,401 and 1,167 new recoveries, respectively. The coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 96.42 per cent. (ANI)

