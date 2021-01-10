Left Menu
MP: 2 killed as unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle in Jhabua

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:11 IST
Two persons were killed whenan unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Jhabuadistrict in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when VasnuDamar (26) and Manoj Damar (26) were returning to their nativeChhayan village, said Petlawad police station in charge SanjayRawat.

''An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle nearKhoria village on Thandla road, about 55 kilometres from thedistrict headquarters. Manoj died on the spot while Vasnusuccumbed at the Petlawad health centre,'' he said.

A case was registered under IPC and Motor Vehicles Actprovisions and efforts were on to nab the accused driver, theofficial said.

