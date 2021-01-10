Mumbai: Navy sailor found dead due to bullet injury

Mumbai: Navy sailor found dead due to bullet injuryPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:32 IST
A 22-year-old Indian Navy sailorhas died due to a bullet injury, a Navy spokesperson said onSunday.
The sailor, identified as Ramesh Choudhary, posted onboard warship INS Betwa at Mumbai, was on Sunday morning founddead due to a bullet injury, the spokesperson said in arelease.
The sailor's service issue rifle was found next tohim, the release said, but did not specify if it was suicide.
INS Betwa is a Brahmaputra-class guided missilefrigate currently in service with the Indian Navy. The ship isnamed after the Betwa River.
The unmarried sailor, who had just returned to theship post leave, hails from Jodhpur and is survived by hisparents and a younger sister.
The matter is under investigation by the police withthe assistance of naval authorities, release added.
