Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in UP

The accused was arrested on December 6, they added.Station House Officer of Fatehganj West police station Ashwani Kumar said a charge-sheet has been filed in the case.The girls father had sought permission from the district administration to abort her baby but the permission was denied as doctors cited the pregnancy was of many days and a police case was on.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:51 IST
Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old rape survivor who was seven months pregnant died of pregnancy-related complications at the district hospital here, police said on Sunday.

She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and passed away on Thursday night, they said.

Additional Director and Superintendent In-Charge of the hospital Dr Subodh Sharma said the girl was brought to the hospital in serious condition and her health deteriorated further.

Despite best efforts by the doctors, she could not be saved, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said, ''The post-mortem report says that the death took place due to infection." "The viscera of the victim has been preserved,'' he added.

The father of the girl, who was mentally unsound, said the family came to know about their daughter being six-month pregnant on December 6.

He said she was raped allegedly by a 30-year-old man in a sugarcane field in June last year when she had gone out of the house for some work. The accused had threatened her that he will kill her family members if she revealed the incident to them.

The victim's father filed a complaint at Fatehganj West police station regarding the rape of his daughter on December 4, following which a case under the POCSO Act and the IPC was registered against the accused, police said. The accused was arrested on December 6, they added.

Station House Officer of Fatehganj West police station Ashwani Kumar said a charge-sheet has been filed in the case.

The girl's father had sought permission from the district administration to abort her baby but the permission was denied as doctors cited the pregnancy was of many days and a police case was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parts of UP receive light rain

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather was dry over western part of the state, the Met office said on Sunday.According to the meteorological department, Meerut was the coldest place in the state...

CoWIN shall form foundation of COVID-19 inoculation drive: Centre

The Centre on Sunday said Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery, shall form the foundation for the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive which shall be citizen-centric so that the vaccine is available anytime and ...

Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors along LoC, IB in J-K

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on forward posts and villages in different sectors along the Line of Control LoC and the International Border IB in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua distric...

Losing job in pandemic, Udhampur engineer restarts life with mushroom farming

After the COVID-19 lockdown hit livelihoods in Jammu and Kashmir, an engineer took up mushroom farming with the help of district authorities in a bid to improve their livelihood and inculcate new farming methods. To expand beyond convention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021