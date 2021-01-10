Left Menu
Karnataka ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations: State Health Minister

Karnataka is ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations, said State Health Minister K Sudhakar during his visit to a state storage facility for vaccines here on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:29 IST
K Sudhakar, Health Minister, Karnataka (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka is ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations, said State Health Minister K Sudhakar during his visit to a state storage facility for vaccines here on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The storage facility in the state is well-managed. The state has two large storage facilities in Bengaluru and Belagavi. There are five other large regional storages also. All 30 districts in the state have storage facilities each."

"We can store 45 lakh vaccines and are expecting 13.9 lakh in the first phase. There are around 900 vehicles for logistics," he informed. "The state government has one freezer, and we are expecting another one from the union government," said Sudhakar claiming that the government is more or less geared up to handle the vaccination programme in Karnataka.

When asked about vaccination of lawmakers in the state, Sudhakar said, "We are waiting for a clear instruction from the central government. So far, they have allowed vaccination only for healthcare workers. If the union government allows the vaccination for the lawmakers, as the Health Minister of the state, I would be the first to get vaccinated." "The healthcare workers are eager to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines have gone through several trials and the regulatory body has allowed this vaccination. We have to believe in the system," he said (ANI)

