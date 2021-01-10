Stop Covaxin trial in Bhopal: NGOs working for gas victims

At least four NGOs working forthe survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy on Sunday wroteto Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the ongoingclinical trials for Covaxin, an indigenously developedCOVID-19 vaccine, be stopped in the Madhya Pradesh capital inview of the ''gross violation of laws and guidelines''.

In the letters addressed to the PM and Union HealthMinister Harsh Vardhan, these NGOs have also sought punishmentfor the ''responsible parties who were negligent in ensuringthe safety, well being and the rights of the trialparticipants''.

They also demanded monetary compensation for ''damagescaused during the Covaxin trial in Bhopal''.

These letters have been written by Rashida Bee ofBhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, NawabKhan of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha,Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, andNausheen Khan of Children Against Dow Carbide.

Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech incollaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR).

''We are writing to you to apprise you of the ongroundsituation with regard to the conduct of the trial. Evidencehas emerged that the trial in Bhopal is being conducted ingross violation of laws and guidelines governing clinicaltrials in India,'' the NGOs stated in the letters, copies ofwhich were shared with media persons.

''This is leading to exploitation and harm to acommunity of people that are not just economically andsocially deprived, but whose health is compromised owing tothe destructive impact and its consequences,'' they said.

The NGOs alleged that vulnerable people were beingmisguided and herded to participate in the trials, and theconsent procedure and other protocol of the testing is beingflouted.

''The (clinical) trial should be stopped immediatelyand an impartial probe be conducted,'' they demanded.

Talking to reporters virtually, Rashida Bee said, ''Atleast 700 of the 1,700 people on who this vaccine, withunknown efficacy, is being tested, are the people poisoned byUnion Carbide (gas leak in 1984).

''One gas victim has already died within 10 days ofgetting the trial shot and many continue to have healthcomplaints of serious nature,'' Bee alleged.

A 42-year-old man, who had taken part in the clinicaltrial for Covaxin in Bhopal on December 12, died nine dayslater, with doctors suspecting that poisoning could be thecause.

Bharat Biotech had said in a statement thatpreliminary reviews indicated that the death was unrelated toCovaxin.

Bee claimed that nobody was punished for the ''death of13 gas victims during the trials by pharma companies at theBhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre some 12 years ago''.

She demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the people''whohave diedduring the Covaxin trial, as being given in thecase of deceased corona warriors''.

Alleging irregularities in the conduct of the Covaxintrials, Dhingra said, ''People whose health is compromised dueto Union Carbide's poisons are being given the Covaxin trialshots without their knowledge or consent''.

She said audio and video consent should be taken ofallthevulnerable people (before allowing them to volunteerfor this clinical trial).

''No records are kept of the health problems thetrial's participants have had following the shots and severalhave been turned away without tending to the adverse effectsof the shots. Trial participants who leave or are excludedhalfway are denied care and are not followed up,'' she alleged.

Shehzadi Bee of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila PurushSangharsh Morcha said, ''In addition to immediate stopping ofthe trial and awarding compensation for the gas victim who hasdied during this trial, we demand a thorough and impartialaudit, criminal punishment to officials and institutionsresponsible for this public health disaster and compensationfor injuries caused due to the trial vaccines''.

''By ignoring the ongoing criminal irregularities inthe Covaxin trial in Bhopal, the Government is potentiallyunleashing a public health disaster on the 16th of thismonth,'' said Nousheen Khan of the Children Against DowCarbide.

The Drugs Controller General of India last weekapproved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufacturedby Serum Institute, and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech forrestricted emergency use in the country.

The Central government on Saturday said India willlaunch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, withpriority to be given to nearly three crore health care andfrontline workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)