Jewellery shop burgled in Chhattisgarh

Unidentified men have burgled ajewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver ornamentsworth over Rs 5 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district,police said on Sunday.

The burglars used a gas cutter to break open therolling shutter of the shop located in Tamnar town, around 40kms away from here, on the intervening night of Saturday andSunday, an official said.

The incident came to light when the shop owner reachedthe shop and informed police, he said.

''Burglars opened the safe in the shop using a gascutter and hammer, and stole gold and silver ornaments worthRs 5 lakh kept inside it'', the official said.

A case has been registered on the charges ofhouse-trespass and theft, he said.

