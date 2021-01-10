Sudhanshu Dhulia sworn in as new Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia wassworn in as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court onSunday.

Gauhati High Court acting Chief Justice N KotiswarSingh administered the oath of office to him during aprogramme in Raj Bhavan.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Assam ChiefMinister Sarbananda Sonowal, Law Minister SiddharthaBhattacharya, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, Director Generalof Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, high court judges and seniorofficials of the state government.

