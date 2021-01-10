Gold worth Rs 30 lakh looted in Jharkhand's Palamu

Gold items worthRs 30 lakh have been looted from two merchants in Jharkhand'sPalamu district, police said on Sunday.

Unidentified persons looted 500 gm gold worth Rs 25lakh from a businessman while he was returning home here onSaturday night, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar said.

In another incident, miscreants looted gold ornamentsworth Rs 5 lakh from another businessman in Chainpur area onSunday morning, he said.

They visited the jewellery store on the pretence ofpurchasing gold and decamped with the ornaments when thebusinessman's attention got diverted while speaking with hismother, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)